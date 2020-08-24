(1929-2020) Marion passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Keith Gummo. Loved and missed by her daughter Kathryn, sons Garth (Judy) and David, and grandchildren Andrew Ainscow, Jennifer Ainscow, Cameron Gummo (Vanessa) Candice Gummo (Lucas), Liam Gummo and Owen Gummo. Marion was born in Campbellford to Percy and Mary Oddie (predeceased). Predeceased by brothers Ken Oddie (Lorna), Roy Oddie (Doris), and Doug Oddie (Doreen), sister Jean Simmons (Bill) and sister-in-law Margaret Culpin. Survived by her sister-in-law Patricia Gummo and brother-in-law John Gummo (Marilyn, predeceased) and many nieces and nephews. Marion worked for General Electric in Peterborough for many years until she met Keith and they married. Ontario Hydro took their family to Abitibi Canyon for 6 years and then they settled in New Liskeard where Marion worked for the Temiskaming Health Unit for many years. Marion enjoyed many years of golfing, curling and bridge where she made lifelong friends. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Peterborough Reginal Health Centre for the compassion and care given to Marion. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Please visit www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
to sign up to attend. Spaces are limited. Masks are mandatory if attending in person. Alternatively, you are invited to watch by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
at service time. Reverend Kerrie Perry officiating. Interment, Burnbrae Cemetery, Campbellford. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the PRHC Foundation (if donating by cheque, please designate to C3 in recognition of the care Marion received there) and can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.