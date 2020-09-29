Mac passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 94, in the Palliative Care Unit of PRHC. The family is now able to invite you to a time of visitation on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. To secure a designated time to pay your respects, please book online at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Please also be aware that social distancing and a mask are required while inside the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 at Curve Lake United Church and you are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service will be available to watch as of 5:00 PM on Monday. Those who wish may send condolences and/or make memorial donations to Wesley United Church or a charity of your choice
