Cherished seven week old infant daughter of Kole Gibeault and Tyler Myles passed away in the arms of her mom and dad at Sick Kids Hospital on Thursday, November 26th. Beloved Granddaughter of Nicole Gibeault and Lorie Gallant, and Great Granddaughter of Bill and Jean Gibeault. Remembered lovingly by her aunts and uncles; Cody and Ryan Myles, Shawn and Tiffany Gallant, and Skylar Gibeault. A Private family Service for Paisley will be held at the Highland Park Funeral Centre. In her memory, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital, or Cavan Hills Veterinary Services would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com