1/1
Patricia Ann "Pat" Byatt
1949-04-25 - 2020-08-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness, that we announce the unexpected passing of Pat Byatt on August 29, 2020, at Rubidge Retirement Residence. She was the loving wife of the late Sydney (2010). Survived by her sister Sharon (Don) Hepburn. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Alice McNaughton, and her brother John McNaughton (Dorothy) of New Brunswick. Pat will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends, especially Lenda Ducharme (Robert). A private graveside service has taken place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens, with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date when safe to do so. In memory of Pat and at her request, donations may be given to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences to the family may be given at Nesbitt Funeral Home (www.nesbittfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved