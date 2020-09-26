It is with great sadness, that we announce the unexpected passing of Pat Byatt on August 29, 2020, at Rubidge Retirement Residence. She was the loving wife of the late Sydney (2010). Survived by her sister Sharon (Don) Hepburn. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Alice McNaughton, and her brother John McNaughton (Dorothy) of New Brunswick. Pat will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends, especially Lenda Ducharme (Robert). A private graveside service has taken place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens, with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date when safe to do so. In memory of Pat and at her request, donations may be given to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences to the family may be given at Nesbitt Funeral Home (www.nesbittfuneralhome.com
).