Peacefully at home, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Daniel Walker. Wonderful mom to Lee and his wife Candice. Proud Nana to Mitchell, Michael, Daniel and Jaxson. Dear sister of Cindi, Jay and Joe. Sadly missed by Bella. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Jeanette Lambert. Trish will be sorely missed by many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives. The family will receive guests at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there is a limited number of places available to reserve your place please call 705-745-4683, between Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. If so desired, in memory of Trish, donations may be made Peterborough Humane Society (for Cat Rescue). Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
.