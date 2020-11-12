1/1
Patricia ATKINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Daniel Walker. Wonderful mom to Lee and his wife Candice. Proud Nana to Mitchell, Michael, Daniel and Jaxson. Dear sister of Cindi, Jay and Joe. Sadly missed by Bella. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Jeanette Lambert. Trish will be sorely missed by many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives. The family will receive guests at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there is a limited number of places available to reserve your place please call 705-745-4683, between Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. If so desired, in memory of Trish, donations may be made Peterborough Humane Society (for Cat Rescue). Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved