With family by her side, Patricia Audrey Koski (nee Taylor) passed away peacefully at hospice on Friday September 25, 2020 at the age of 88. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Leo of 66 years and adoring son Alex (Heather). Caring grandmother to Zachary and Sasha. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Born in Toronto, Audrey is predeceased by her parents Cora Gertrude Jane Wilcock and Frederick William Taylor. Audrey had a love of gardening, knitting and reading. Adept and prolific at making sweaters, scarves, mittens and blankets, family were often blessed by her handiwork. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and rehab staff of Credit Valley Hospital, Toronto General Hospital and Peterborough Regional Health Centre; the Mississauga LHIN; the Dorothy Ley Hospice and caregivers Lina, Alma, Amorliza, Joy, Oxana and Reema for their outstanding care and compassion. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 1 P.M. at Highland Park Funeral Centre at 2510 Beresford Rd., Peterborough ON. Friends and family will be received at 12 P.M. prior to the service. Support for the family can be shown via flowers to the funeral home, or alternatively donations can be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences for the family may be given at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
.