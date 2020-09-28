1/
Patricia Audrey Koski
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With family by her side, Patricia Audrey Koski (nee Taylor) passed away peacefully at hospice on Friday September 25, 2020 at the age of 88. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Leo of 66 years and adoring son Alex (Heather). Caring grandmother to Zachary and Sasha. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Born in Toronto, Audrey is predeceased by her parents Cora Gertrude Jane Wilcock and Frederick William Taylor. Audrey had a love of gardening, knitting and reading. Adept and prolific at making sweaters, scarves, mittens and blankets, family were often blessed by her handiwork. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and rehab staff of Credit Valley Hospital, Toronto General Hospital and Peterborough Regional Health Centre; the Mississauga LHIN; the Dorothy Ley Hospice and caregivers Lina, Alma, Amorliza, Joy, Oxana and Reema for their outstanding care and compassion. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 1 P.M. at Highland Park Funeral Centre at 2510 Beresford Rd., Peterborough ON. Friends and family will be received at 12 P.M. prior to the service. Support for the family can be shown via flowers to the funeral home, or alternatively donations can be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences for the family may be given at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved