It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Patricia Dolman of Markdale on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Grey Bruce Health Services, Markdale in her 84th year. Loving mother of Dawn Lemay (Ken Badgerow) of Feversham and Neil (Sherri) Dolman of Peterborough. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Randy) McCarthy, Tracey (Glen) Wickens, Karen O'Donnell, Terry (Karen) Badgerow, Blair (Jess Hampel) Dolman, Colin Dolman. Great-grandmother of Isabelle, Emberly, Lily, Christopher, Madison, Shelby, Cody, Tyler, Abby, Autumn, Mackenzie(Kirsten) and Matthew. Great-great-grandmother of Jaclyn. Dear sister of Ann (Victor) Haslem and Sylvia (Ian) Sylvester all of England. A private family service will be held at Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family welcomes you to join them via livestream at www.facebook.com/fawcettfuneralhome
. Interment at Maxwell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to South East Grey Community Health Centre would be gratefully appreciated. Online donations and condolences at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
