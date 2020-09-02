Passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in her 70th year. Patty was an artist and she had a beautiful soul. She will be sadly missed by brothers Steve, Dave, and Brian (Brenda) of the Peterborough area, and Brad of Scarborough. Also missed by sister Jo-Anne (James) Kingstone, nephew Benjamin Kingstone and niece Sarah Kingstone of Nanaimo, B.C. area. She will be cremated and a funeral will be held at a later date. Donations may he made to CMHA- Peterborough or a charity of one's choice
