Patricia Ina (Monaghan) SINCLAIR
Peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 86th year. Cherished wife of the late Neil Sinclair. Loving mother of Dianne (Jim), Peggy (Mark), Cathy, Drew (Wanda), Julie (Dan) and Bridget (Marlon). Proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Dear sister of Vince and Rosanne. Predeceased by her siblings Jenny, Helen, Philip, Bernie and Betty. Pat was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially Brenda and Maureen. Pat faced life with a fierce sense of humour. Her love and generosity was known by everyone. Many people also enjoyed her baking, especially her banana bread! Her children were her everything and her reason for being. Arrangements are entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 10, 2020.
