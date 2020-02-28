|
|
Surrounded by her family at Toronto General Hospital, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul for over 33 years. Loving mother of Ian (Jammie). Proud Nana of Ella and Elijah. Dear sister of Joseph Crowley (Janet), Mary Theresa McKeiver (predeceased), Eileen Balfour (Walter, predeceased), Francis Crowley, and Monica McKelvie (Frank). Fondly remembered by Carl McKeiver (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister-in-law E. Anne Crowley. Family and friends may gather at BRETT FUNERAL CHAPEL, HASTINGS, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. Parish prayers Monday at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL CHURCH, 51 Albert St. E., HASTINGS on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary. Online condolences at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020