Patricia May "Pat" (Feeney) BURTON
1930-03-17 - 2020-09-28
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday September 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of Harry for 73 loving years. Dear mother of Stan and Tricia (Harold). Cherished Nanny of Melanie (Jeff), David, Phil (Rhiannon), Tara, and Kelly (Dan) and much-loved Great Nanny of Charlee, Cassidy, Cadence, Rylen, Charlotte, Annalise, Josh, Connor, Scarlet, and Lilliana. Dear sister of Iris (Art), Howard (Janet), Helen (Ross), Gord (Trish), Diane, Steve (Bonnie). Predeceased by John, Marilyn, and David. Pat spent over 40 years as a proud co-owner of C.H. Burton Roofing Company working alongside her husband. Pat enjoyed travelling with Harry in their motorhome to the Villages Florida and their second home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. A private interment has taken place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Due to the circumstances surrounding Covid 19 a Celebration of Life will be postponed for a later date. Condolences to the family may be made through the funeral home or online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
