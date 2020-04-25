|
May 3, 1938-April 24, 2020 Pat's full life of experiences, loving and being loved, and caring for others ended at Lakefield Extendicare following a few years of enduring the ravages of Alzheimer's. Pat was born in Peterborough, the daughter of Harry and Bessie Tudhope. She attended Queen Mary PS, PCVS, KGH School of Nursing and Peterborough Teachers' College. After a brief career as a teacher at Confederation PS she moved with her husband to Guelph where they started their family. Moving to Toronto, as an adult she realized her dream, graduated from Humber College and started a twenty year career as a registered nurse in Toronto Hospitals, in a clinic and as a St Elizabeth visiting nurse. Pat was the loving, devoted and supportive wife of Joe for sixty years. She was an exceptional mother and justifiably proud of her children Joe (Eva) and Terry (Yvonne) of Peterborough and Rick (Diana) of Vancouver and Ginny Murphy(Barry) of Calgary. She adored her amazing grandchildren Trevor, Stewart, Meagan, Patrick and Hudson Rees and Alex and Scott Murphy. Pat was the sister of Mary Rutkauskas (John) and Robert (Linda)(both deceased) and Rick (Marilyn) Tudhope and the sister in law of Roly (Elaine) Rees. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews. Pat had a rich life, surrounded and loved by family and many friends. Patient, kind, tolerant, giving and supportive, she had the talents of the nurse and teacher that she was trained as and the attitude, personality and style that endeared her to everyone. She exuded quiet confidence and competence that outshone her reluctance to be in the spotlight. She delivered Meals on Wheels, gave freely of her time and talents, and was active in her church where she sang in choirs, baked, and was a life member of the UCW at St Andrew's United. She enjoyed sixty years of family cottaging at Lake Kasshabog, extensive travel with her husband, even living in Australia for a year. The family appreciates the great care given to Pat by the staff of Lakefield Extendicare. Arrangements have been entrusted to Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations to the church of your choice in Pat's name would be appreciated if you wish.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020