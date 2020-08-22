Patricia Smalley

Passed peacefully away on August 19, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late James K. Wood and companion to the Reverend John Sloan. Born in River Bank, New Brunswick, Patricia moved to Ontario after marrying a dashing young RCMP officer. After raising their family in Ottawa, they retired to Bailieboro where they contributed to many local organizations. Pat will be remembered for serving on the Otonabee South Monaghan Public Library board, singing with the Emmanuel United Church choir, music and cards with family and friends, her membership with the Bailieboro Women's Institute and much more. Cherished mother of Leslie McMillan (Glen Wake) and Jeff Wood (Katie Cronin-Wood). Proud Grandmother of Sarah Wood (Jeff Hibberd), Rachel Wood (Jeremy Ellement) and James Wood (Meghan), Val Wake (Dave Glover) and Jessica Wake (Eoin Toomey); great grandmother of Eleanor Hibberd, Olivia Wood and Chloe Toomey. Survived by sister Joy McMinniman (the late Elwood). Predeceased by siblings Bob Smalley, Dorothy Ginson (survived by Earl Ginson), Kaye Stickney (the late Roy) and Georgie Biggart (the late Bob). Dear sister-in-law of George Wood (Bonnie) and Marguerite Jennings (Dick). Will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A family celebration will take place at a later time. If so desired, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Friends of Otonabee South Monaghan Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com