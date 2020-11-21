Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Fairhaven Long Term Care Home at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Patricia for over 60 years. Loving father of Tim (Donna) and Wendy Lawlor (Rob). Grandpa will be sadly missed by Tyler (Hannah) and Ryan Brand, Alicia (Victor) and Kelly Brennan (Vince). Predeceased by his parents James and Mary and his siblings Mary Ann, John and Marie Cannon (Elwood). Brother-in-law of James McNeely and the late Dorothy Chapman (Robert) and Marguerite McNeely. Uncle Pat will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their extended families. There will be a visitation held from 12 noon - 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD S, 705-745-3211. In keeping with the COVID-19 regulations please contact the Nisbett Funeral Home to book a time to visit. Facial masks and social distancing measures will be followed. A private family interment will follow at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Pat, donations to the Fairhaven Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com