Peacefully at Campbellford Memorial Hospital on July 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved father of Debbie Peters, Sudbury Ontario, Deda Stevens, Scarborough Ontario, Patricia Stevens, Georgina Island and Ken, Georgina Island Predeceased by son Glen Stevens of Georgina Island. Pat had a total of 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by Carol Venge of 31 years from Uxbridge Ontario, granddaughter Boo, niece Deanna Gardner (Micheal and family) of Cavan Ontario, nephew Wayne Green Jr. and sister Mary Green (Wayne) of Trent Hills, Ontario. Many thanks to Dr. Vara, Dr. Safka and the many nurses and doctors that attended Pat over his lengthily illness, you know who you are. Thank you all so much. You were a support, comfort and strength to us through Pats journey. God Bless You All! Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 9, 2020.
