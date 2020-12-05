(retired from General Electric) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on December 2, 2020 in his 73rd year. Predeceased by his parents Cyril 'Cy' and Jean (nee Meeks) Davis, brother Donald Davis and sister Joan Davis. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, especially Janice Davis (Jamie Oliver), great-nieces Alesha, Melissa, Breanna and great-nephew James. Special thanks to V.O.N., Care Partners and the staff at PRHC for their care of Paul over the years. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. A private funeral service will be held at a later time. To protect the public, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve a spot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor properties is not permitted. If so desired, donations in memory of Paul may be made to a charity of choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com