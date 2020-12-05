1/1
Paul Alexander DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(retired from General Electric) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on December 2, 2020 in his 73rd year. Predeceased by his parents Cyril 'Cy' and Jean (nee Meeks) Davis, brother Donald Davis and sister Joan Davis. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, especially Janice Davis (Jamie Oliver), great-nieces Alesha, Melissa, Breanna and great-nephew James. Special thanks to V.O.N., Care Partners and the staff at PRHC for their care of Paul over the years. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. A private funeral service will be held at a later time. To protect the public, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve a spot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor properties is not permitted. If so desired, donations in memory of Paul may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved