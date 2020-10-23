1/1
Paul Bernard GOOLEY
1945-12-05 - 2020-10-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
34 year employee of Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Homes It is with sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Paul, after a six week illness of cancer, both in the lungs and the brain. He is predeceased by his parents Leo and Philomene (Garvey) Gooley, his sisters: Winnifred Murphy (the late Terry) and Teresa Duffus (surviving Tom Duffus). He will be forever remembered by his brothers Peter and his wife Caryl and Gerard and his wife Isabel and special friend Susan Saunders. His nieces and nephews will have fond memories of Paul as will his many friends. Family and friends will gather at the GORDON F. TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME, 49 Colborne Street (at Clergy St) on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. Liturgy of the Word Service in Our Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Pursuant to maximum attendance regulations for the visitation and service, please contact the funeral home to pre-register your visit at 613-546-5454 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Entry will be strictly limited to registered visitors attending at their confirmed time-frame only and the wearing of a mask is mandatory. Cremation will follow with the burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Peterborough at a later date. For those wishing, donations to St. John the Apostle Church, would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.gftompkincentral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GORDON F TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME - Central Chapel
49 COLBORNE ST
Kingston, ON K7L 4Y8
(613) 546-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GORDON F TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME - Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved