34 year employee of Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Homes It is with sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Paul, after a six week illness of cancer, both in the lungs and the brain. He is predeceased by his parents Leo and Philomene (Garvey) Gooley, his sisters: Winnifred Murphy (the late Terry) and Teresa Duffus (surviving Tom Duffus). He will be forever remembered by his brothers Peter and his wife Caryl and Gerard and his wife Isabel and special friend Susan Saunders. His nieces and nephews will have fond memories of Paul as will his many friends. Family and friends will gather at the GORDON F. TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME, 49 Colborne Street (at Clergy St) on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. Liturgy of the Word Service in Our Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Pursuant to maximum attendance regulations for the visitation and service, please contact the funeral home to pre-register your visit at 613-546-5454 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Entry will be strictly limited to registered visitors attending at their confirmed time-frame only and the wearing of a mask is mandatory. Cremation will follow with the burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Peterborough at a later date. For those wishing, donations to St. John the Apostle Church, would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.gftompkincentral.ca