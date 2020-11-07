1/
Paul GOOLEY
The family of the late Paul Gooley would like to thank all who made telephone calls, sent emails, Flowers, Mass cards, food and made donations. To the staff of Gordon F Tompkins Funeral home a special thank you. The Honour Guard was most touching. We appreciate everyone who attended the visitation, liturgical service and burial. A special thank you as well to the staff in the Palliative care unit of Providence Care. You made Paul's stay so comfortable. Paul left us, to soon. We will miss him. - Peter & Gerard Gooley and Susan Saunders

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 7, 2020.
