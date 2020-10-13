Paul passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted husband of Ann for 50 years. Loving father to Brian Sullivan (Jennifer Brown), Karen Lamont (Jamie) and Nancy, who was laid to rest as an infant. Paul was endearingly referred to as "Squirt" by his friends, but his favourite name was Grandpa. He will forever be missed by his grandchildren Kate and Julia Lamont and Meghan and Brendan Sullivan. Born in Campbellford, ON on November 16, 1936 to Alphonsus Sullivan and Annabel Sullivan (Carlow). Predeceased by older brothers Bernard (Shirley) and Jack, and younger brother Jim. Paul leaves behind his younger siblings Anne Gallant (Ken) and Joe. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews as Uncle Paul. Paul ran the family-owned Gulf Gas Station in Hastings for many years before starting P.J. Sullivan Motors. Buying, selling and fixing cars brought him joy, even after his freedom to drive was taken away by Lewy Body Dementia, the disease that eventually ended his life. Paul enjoyed light-hearted conversations and moments of laughter with those who knew him. His warmth and witty sense of humour will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2pm-5pm at Brett Funeral Chapel at 76 Bridge Street North, Hastings. Pre-registration is required to attend. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 51 Albert St. E. Hastings on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11am. Pre-registration is required to attend. Interment will follow Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hastings. To pre-register for the Visitation and/or Memorial Mass, or share online condolences and photos, please visit the Brett Funeral Chapels website at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
. The family would like to thank friends, family and neighbours for their support during this difficult time and customers who supported Paul's business over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Campbellford Memorial Hospital would be appreciated.