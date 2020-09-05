Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at P.R.H.C. He was born in Bristol, England July 20, 1935. The family is grateful to all the Palliative Care doctors and nurses for their wonderful compassion and dedication to the care of Paul. Paul's family is also grateful for all of the lovely thoughts and prayers from family, friends, and the Pro-Life Movement. Service arrangements to be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.R.H.C. Palliative Care Ward or Operation Smile Canada may be made online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
