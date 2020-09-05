1/1
Paul Joseph Damien MORGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at P.R.H.C. He was born in Bristol, England July 20, 1935. The family is grateful to all the Palliative Care doctors and nurses for their wonderful compassion and dedication to the care of Paul. Paul's family is also grateful for all of the lovely thoughts and prayers from family, friends, and the Pro-Life Movement. Service arrangements to be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.R.H.C. Palliative Care Ward or Operation Smile Canada may be made online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved