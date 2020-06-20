It is with profound sadness that we share the news that Paul passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 53. Cherished husband of Susan Neale for 29 years. Loving uncle of Dustin, Kelsey, Jonathan, Owen, Katie and Evan. Dear brother of Mary (Don), Patti (Keith) and Kenny. Dear brother-in-law of Andrew (Jennifer) and Christina (Tony). Beloved son of Henry and Marjorie Hulsmans and son-in-law of Patricia Turvey, Colin Neale and Sylvie Petrucci. Paul was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Paul will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, quiet strength and unflappable nature. Always determined to do the very best at whatever he set his mind to, Paul approached everything with attention to detail, and then some. Always a hockey player and active in soccer and baseball in Peterborough and nearby communities for many years, Paul was also a long-time employee with Numet Engineering (later Rolls Royce), building strong and lasting friendships along the way. Deeply attached to every community of which he was a part, Paul was always a good friend to his neighbours, past and present, and he would never hesitate to help those around him or the many animals he loved and cared for over the years. There was never a trip Paul wouldn't take, a beach he didn't like, or a Belgian beer he wouldn't drink, but it was always with Susan, and the adventures and day-to-day life that they shared that he found his greatest purpose and greatest joy. Paul approached his cancer treatments bravely, and his family thanks the oncology teams at the PRHC, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and The Princess Margaret for the care and support they provided. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private graveside service for family will be held in the near future and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. For anyone wishing to donate in Paul's memory, please consider contributing to Polar Bear International or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.