Paul Kenneth Leckie

Paul Kenneth Leckie Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly at home in Peterborough on February 1, 2020 in his 69th year. Loving son of the late Kenneth and Stella Leckie. Dear brother of Debbie Evans (Robert), Daryl (Karen), Arlen (Barb), Melanie Lucas, Darlina Mander, and Kent (Kimberley). Will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family service will take place at a later time. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Canadian Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 7, 2020
