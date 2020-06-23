Paul STETSON

While surrounded by his family at Kingston General Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020, Paul passed away after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. Beloved husband of Sandra Stetson (nee Hegadoren). Father to Matt (Rachael) Stetson, Katie (Ryan) McIntyre, and step daughter Nicole Bruce. Proud grandfather of Molly, Abigail, and William. Brother to Phil, Lori, Vaughn, and Terri. Son-in-law to Grace Hegadoren and brother-in-law to Jerry Hegadoren (Vivian) and Dale Hegadoren (Kathy).He will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Many will miss his inside jokes and infectious sense of humour. More often than not, Paul was the life of the party. A private family Celebration of Paul's life will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Paul, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 23, 2020.