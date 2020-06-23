Paul STETSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
While surrounded by his family at Kingston General Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020, Paul passed away after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. Beloved husband of Sandra Stetson (nee Hegadoren). Father to Matt (Rachael) Stetson, Katie (Ryan) McIntyre, and step daughter Nicole Bruce. Proud grandfather of Molly, Abigail, and William. Brother to Phil, Lori, Vaughn, and Terri. Son-in-law to Grace Hegadoren and brother-in-law to Jerry Hegadoren (Vivian) and Dale Hegadoren (Kathy).He will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Many will miss his inside jokes and infectious sense of humour. More often than not, Paul was the life of the party. A private family Celebration of Paul's life will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Paul, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved