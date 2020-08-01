Passed away peacefully on Thursday July 30th, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by her family at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 53 years to Jack Woodgate. Loving mother to Kevin (Kallie) and Kendra Tainsh (Jeff). Dear Grandmother of Ashlynn and Sarah. Daughter of the late Leo and Ila McCallum. Sister to Shelley Barkman (Vern) and Wanda McCallum. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff at PRHC, various Personal Support Worker's, friends and neighbours who helped support Paula. A Celebration of Life with be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 1, 2020.