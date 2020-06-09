It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Pauline on June 1, 2020. Deeply loved by her best friend and husband Jim of 40 years. Daughter of Paul and Margaret Brasseur (predeceased). Loving sister of Lorraine Davidson (Bob), Lucille Adams (Gerry), Yvonne Cameron (Bob-predeceased), Lucien (Duke - predeceased) and baby brother Paul (predeceased). Step mother to Kim and James. Grandmother to Ashley and Devon (Amanda) and great grandmother to her beautiful Isla. Special aunt to Andrea (John) and Geoff (Anna) and great nephew Eddie. Special niece to Aunt May and Uncle Joe. Loved and missed by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. RIP Pauline. We love you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store