Peacefully on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 81. Loving mother of Laurie (John) Brumwell and the late David Andrews. Proud grandmother of Jocelyn, Christopher, Nathan and the late Bryan. Dear great grandmother of Destiny, Anastasia, Zachary, Hunter, Eleanor and Hannah. Sister of Ronald (d. Carol) and Christine (Ivan). Predeceased by her parents George and Edith Andrews. Pauline was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. At Pauline's request, no services will be held. If desired, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020