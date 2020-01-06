|
|
On Friday, January 3, 2020, Peggy passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Edward "Ted" Patterson. Loving mother of Ted Patterson. Proud grandmother of Ken Patterson. Cherished sister of Betty Woods (Cliff) and sister-in-law of Douglas Patterson (Sandra). Predeceased by parents James and Verna (Coon) McKinney, brother Bill McKinney, brother-in-law Kenneth Patterson, and sisters-in-law Verna Scriver (Russell), Earla Vinette (Albert), Audrey Stinson (Maxwell) and Helen Blodgett (Wallace). Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Peggy retired as an assembler at Westclox and later became a hairdresser. She will be fondly remembered for her love of cats and reading. In keeping with Peggy's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a private interment at Little Lake Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Peterborough Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com