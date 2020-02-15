|
|
Dedicated AA member since April, 2008. Passed away at Extendicare Peterborough on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Perry A. Taylor of Curve Lake in his 82nd year. Husband of the late Eunice Jacobs. Perry will always be remembered by his step-daughter Valerie Jacobs, nieces Rita Rose (the late Carl), Thelma Gilchrist (the late Bob), Bubbles Knott (Keith), nephews Junior Knott (Vivian), Glenn Knott (Ellen) and by many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Also remembered by his dear friend Rien Van Vliet (Joanna) and their family. Predeceased by his sisters Elsie Knott, Stella Jones, Joyce Jones and brothers Donald, Rollie and Hallis Taylor. A memorial service will be held at the CURVE LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH on Tuesday February 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Visitation two hours prior to the service. Inurnment, Curve Lake Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Curve Lake Community Centre. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Friends may send condolences or make donations at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020