Home

POWERED BY

Services
HENDREN FUNERAL HOME
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Alexander Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry Alexander Taylor Obituary
Dedicated AA member since April, 2008. Passed away at Extendicare Peterborough on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Perry A. Taylor of Curve Lake in his 82nd year. Husband of the late Eunice Jacobs. Perry will always be remembered by his step-daughter Valerie Jacobs, nieces Rita Rose (the late Carl), Thelma Gilchrist (the late Bob), Bubbles Knott (Keith), nephews Junior Knott (Vivian), Glenn Knott (Ellen) and by many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Also remembered by his dear friend Rien Van Vliet (Joanna) and their family. Predeceased by his sisters Elsie Knott, Stella Jones, Joyce Jones and brothers Donald, Rollie and Hallis Taylor. A memorial service will be held at the CURVE LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH on Tuesday February 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Visitation two hours prior to the service. Inurnment, Curve Lake Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Curve Lake Community Centre. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Friends may send condolences or make donations at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -