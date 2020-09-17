Peter GARNICK

Peacefully passed away at Extendicare Lakefield on Monday, August 31, 2020 in his 85th year. Dear husband of the late Genevieve (Jenny) McLean. He is survived by his son, Paul R. Garnick (Laura J. McMurray), sister-in-law, Geraldine Hnatiw (McLean) and extended family, Will (godson) and Stephanie Holowka. Predeceased by mother, Mary Boychuk (of MacNutt, Saskatchewan) and stepfather, Anthony Garnick (of Winnipeg, Manitoba). Peter left Manitoba and lived most of his adult life in Toronto and Scarborough, Ontario. He worked in the hardware industry and contributed to many projects including the National Gallery of Canada. Peter, Jenny and Paul loved their many years at their family cottage in Minden. In later years, Peter and Jenny moved to Buckhorn, Ontario and Peter worked for Access Plus Door Automation Inc. Our sincerest thanks to John Ruffa and Paul Markewitz for their friendship and kindness to Peter. And finally, thanks to Dr. Brendan Hughes and the entire staff at Extendicare Lakefield for their dedication to Peter's care and assistance to our family during these challenging times. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Peter to Lakefield Animal Welfare Society as Peter spent a great deal of his life rescuing abandoned or lost animals. If unable to make a donation, Peter would wish that you just show kindness to all animals.