It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter on January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela. Loving father of Natalie and David (Susannah). Papa will be missed by his cherished grandsons, Adam and Kyle Minicola. Survived by his mother-in-law Frances Lunk (Heinz Lunk). Peter was born February 15, 1942 to Victor and Evelyn (Hughes) Minicola, the seventh of eight children. Surviving Peter are his brother, Thomas (Diane), brothers-in-law Mark Lowes and Barry McCrae, and sisters-in-law Diane Minicola and Donna Minicola. Peter is predeceased by his five sisters, Yvonne Lowes (Mark), Shirley MacLean (Glenn), Nancy Jamieson (Ross), Donna Dorris (Bill) and Judith McCrae (Barry), and his brother James (Donna). Peter leaves to mourn him many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Extendicare Lakefield for their outstanding care, compassion and kindness. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Peter's Life will be held at ST. ANNE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH 859 Barnardo Avenue, Peterborough, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Reception to follow in the parish hall. If desired, in Peter's memory, please consider donations to the Alzheimer Society or Parkinson Canada. These can be made through HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences at www.highlandlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020