HINDS, Philip George Passed away suddenly at P.R.H.C. on Monday April 6, 2020. Phil Hinds of Norwood in his 80th year. Beloved husband of 54 years, Joan Hinds (nee Pollock). Lovingly remembered by his son Roger Philip Hinds (Alana) of Dowling, Ontario and daughter Eryn Hinds (Jason Hendry) of Norwood. Beloved Popa of Tyler (Maria), Andrew Hinds and Olivia Coull. Great Popa to Abgail. Missed by his puppy Hope. Also remembered by his siblings Ross (Norma), Garth (Marilyn) and Kathy (Bryan). Phil's life was one of dedication to his family, his village and church. At the R.C. Legion Br. #300 he was a lifetime member, past president, zone poppy chairman, deputy district zone commander, liaison officer to the Ladies Auxiliary, and worked many years for the weekly bingo. He was past master at Masonic Lodge Norwood and past master of Trent Valley Shrine. He started the Christmas cake fundraiser through Trent Valley to help support the Shrine Kids Hospitals. He was an avid mechanic. Everyone came to him for repairs, car, bicycles, lawnmowers, there really wasn't anything he couldn't fix. His latest passion was his 57 Ford Fairlane convertible which he loved almost as much as his wife. Taking it out for a short drive that lasted 3 hrs, coffee dates at Tim Hortons, and Dairy Queen. Showing his car at car shows and the Thanksgiving parade. The family would like to thank the Nursing staff of B5 at PRHC especially Steph, Dr. Heather Cox, and Dr. Ball for their dedication to Dad's care. Tracy from VON, and the many PSW's that have helped with in home support. To our extended families, neighbours, and friends; thank you for the calls, prayers, food, and ongoing support. Your love is felt and appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street. Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Phil's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Veteran Service Dog Unit, or Five Counties Childrens Centre as expressions of sympathy by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020