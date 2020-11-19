Peacefully at Peterborough Hospice on November 16, 2020 in his 91st year. Devoted husband to Isabel Joyce (d.2012) and loving father of Betsy (d.2017) Augustson (Chris) and Vicki Wraight (Colin). Proud Grampa to Philip and Michael Augustson and much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Mary Gillespie and Jean Armstrong and brother Jack McMullen. Phil was a dedicated employee of C.G.E. as a Contract Administrator for the Hydroelectric Generation Department for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Peterborough or the Canadian Diabetic Association.