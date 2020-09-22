1/1
Phyllis (Grieves) COUGHLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Vincent Coughlin. Loving mother of Penny Pearson (Paul) and Tricia Coughlin. Proud grandmother of Joseph Pearson and Kaylee Spinks. Dear sister of Eveline and Ken. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, on Wednesday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, September 24 at 11 a.m. To protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a limit on the number of visitors, to reserve your time slot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. In memory of Phyllis, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at www.comstockkaye.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved