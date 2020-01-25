|
WWII Veteran - Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Centennial Place, Millbrook, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Phyllis of Peterborough, formerly of Toronto, Montreal, West Indies, South America and London, England, at the age of 98. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late David Palmer. Loving mother of Barbara Weeda (Rudy) and the late Anthony Palmer (surviving wife Brenda). Dear grandmother of Kirsten (Brendan), Heather (Alejandro), Erin (Craig), and David (Michelle). Proud GG of Sydney, Austin, Isabella, Julian, Rowan, Ethan, Ryker and Jordan. Sister of the late Arthur Coles (Muriel). Phyllis was loved and will be remembered by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. An avid traveler, life-long learner and social butterfly, Phyllis would make friends everywhere she went. A long-time congregant of the Anglican Church, she loved listening to music and attending symphony concerts. A private family celebration of life will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home. Donations to the Parkinson's Society or a would be appreciated and can be made at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of Centennial Place for their kindness and care over the past three years.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020