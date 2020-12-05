1/
Phyllis Ruby ROBSON
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland. Phyllis Robson (nee Pammett) of Midland and formerly of Peterborough in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Robson. Dear mother of Susan (Larry) Gardiner of Wyebridge, and David Robson (Julie Sequin) of Gatineau, P.Q. Loved grandmother of Courtney. Sister of the late, Arnold Pammett, Eddie Pammett, Norm Pammett, Irene Reid, and Evelyn Pearson. Sister-in-law of Robert Robson (late Phyllis), and the late Jack Robson (Alice). A private graveside service was held at the Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the SPCA in Phyllis' memory would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 5, 2020.
