Poul DAMSBAEK
In his 85th year, we sadly announce the passing of Poul while surrounded by the caring nurses at Extendicare, Peterborough. Loving husband of Bendte. Proud father of sons Per (Ingrid), Henrik (Leila) and Claus, and of daughter Hanne (deceased). Grandfather of Nina, Peter, Erik, Mark, Kevin, Luke and Thomas. Great grandfather of Charlotte, Lilly, Leina, Magnus, Ava and Andy. Born September 11, 1935 to Margrete Hansen and Jorgen Jorgensen in Nortved, Denmark. Poul served as lieutenant in the Royal Danish Army prior to continuing university studies where he earned his mechanical engineering degree. In 1968, with courage and confidence, Poul first secured employment and new home in Canada, prior to returning for his family and immigrating here together. An immediate family only funeral with a post celebration-of-life date to be determined pending Covid regulations.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 15, 2020.
