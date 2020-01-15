|
|
George Ralph Bick, age 87, of Stratford passed away peacefully at the Stratford General Hospital on January 14, 2020. Born in Bobcaygeon, November 14, 1932, son of the late George and Evelyn (Taylor) Bick. Beloved husband for 64 years of Doreen (Shaer). Loving father of Larry Bick, Dave Bick and wife Sandra. Grandfather of Erin Bick and husband Brian Garcia, Ben Bick and wife Emily Lindsay and great grandfather of Georgia Marie Bick. Brother of Dawson Bick and wife Cathy and Donald Bick. Also survived by brothers-in-law Bob Shaer, Jack Shaer and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and relatives will be received at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Saturday, January 18, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Avondale Cemetery followed by a reception at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the through the funeral home. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020