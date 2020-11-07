Passed peacefully in his sleep November 4, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. He will be remembered as a loving partner to Margaret Elizabeth Tippett (Blears) of Peterborough, as the best Dad ever by Beth (Elizabeth) Calwell (husband Doug) of Belleville, Barb Lemon (husband Jamie) of Brantford and Brian Tippett, Grandpa to Greg Tippett, Jennifer Kerr, Papa to Christopher, Riley (and Sarah), Mackenzie (and Fiona), Morgan (and Taylor) Calwell, Brianna, Amber, and James Lemon. Great-Grandpa to Lily and Bradley. Ralph was born in Oshawa in 1937. He graduated from the University of Toronto as a Professional Forrester in 1962. Married in 1962, Ralph started a career with the Ministry of Natural Resources that had him moving from Oshawa to Lindsay to Brighton to Gravenhurst to Owen Sound and finally Peterborough. Ralph loved biking, canoeing, stained glass, and curling. This spring, prior to Covid he was still instructing learn to curl and blind curling at the Peterborough golf and country club and working at St John's Anglican Church with the men's group. RALPH said he would leave with no regrets, he had travelled the world with the love of his life, and had a family he loved and was immensely proud of. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Team and Hospice Peterborough for their kind , loving and extremely dignified support throughout Ralph's illness. You eased the burden for all of us and are such a gift to the community. Memories live on in the telling of stories, Ralph was taken much quicker than we expected. What we miss in this time of Covid is the time to get together and hear your stories so the family is asking that you would embrace this opportunity to write them down and share them with us. He was a man that touched many lives from his work as a forester with MNR, at church, at the curling club and out in the community that he lived in. Charitable donations to St John's Anglican Church, Hospice Peterborough or the charity of your choice
