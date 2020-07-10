At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of David Wayne Pearson. Dear mother of Robert Kent (Charlene), Shelly Brodie (Scott), Danny Kent (Nicole) and Brian Kent (Tracy). Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Sister of Randy Masters (Elaine), Art Masters (Nancy), Mike Masters (Karen) and Dan Masters (Judy). She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and Special Aunt Audrey Doogan. Predeceased by her parents Art and Marcelle Masters and her daughter-in-law Cheryl Kent (2004). Visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 5-7 p.m. To protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limited to 18 guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve your time slot please contact us at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Units contact log. Please be aware all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth facial cover and please have yours on prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. Private service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 13, 2020. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of the PRHC, Intensive Care Unit for the wonderful care given to Renee. In memory of Renee, if so desired donations to LAWS would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com