In his 89th year, passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris (Robinson, Geen) and the late Dorothy (Oakley). Dear son of the late Dennis and Mildred. Loving father of Ron, Lorraine Davis (Alastair), Neil (Annakatherine), Rick (Debbie), Harold (Darlene) and step-father of Dewayne Geen (Darlene), Judy Schell (Bill), Kevin Geen (Brenda), Melanie Rosebush (Dan), Denise Leahy (Pat) and Paul Geen (Dana). Brother of Doris Harvey, Mona Suttle (Earl), Murray (Maggie), Margaret Hadburg (Flemming) and the late Dennis Jr., Doug (Eileen), Ron (Donna), Mildred Young (Ray), Irene Leaden (Pat), Hazel, Audrey Killum and Lorraine Levy (Fred). Cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, step grandfather, step great-grandfather and uncle of many nieces, nephews and their extended families. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 from 12 noon - 2 p.m. with eulogies beginning at 2 p.m. at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD S., PETERBOROUGH. 705-745-3211. In memory of Dick, donations to the , Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020