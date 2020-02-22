Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard JENNINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Earl JENNINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Earl JENNINGS Obituary
In his 89th year, passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris (Robinson, Geen) and the late Dorothy (Oakley). Dear son of the late Dennis and Mildred. Loving father of Ron, Lorraine Davis (Alastair), Neil (Annakatherine), Rick (Debbie), Harold (Darlene) and step-father of Dewayne Geen (Darlene), Judy Schell (Bill), Kevin Geen (Brenda), Melanie Rosebush (Dan), Denise Leahy (Pat) and Paul Geen (Dana). Brother of Doris Harvey, Mona Suttle (Earl), Murray (Maggie), Margaret Hadburg (Flemming) and the late Dennis Jr., Doug (Eileen), Ron (Donna), Mildred Young (Ray), Irene Leaden (Pat), Hazel, Audrey Killum and Lorraine Levy (Fred). Cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, step grandfather, step great-grandfather and uncle of many nieces, nephews and their extended families. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 from 12 noon - 2 p.m. with eulogies beginning at 2 p.m. at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD S., PETERBOROUGH. 705-745-3211. In memory of Dick, donations to the , Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -