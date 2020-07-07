Passed away peacefully at his home on July 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving husband of Mariana (née Nedescu), proud father to Adam (Lauren) and caring grandfather to Emily, Christopher and William, as well as older brother to Ron (Julia), brother-in-law to Nicholas (Ana) and son-in-law to Florica. Rick will be missed and remembered as a great father, grandfather, friend, good listener and neighbour. In recent years he found great enjoyment tending to his backyard and hosting friends and family. He had a passion for music, loving to sing and play the drums. Rick was an avid philatelist, well known to the stamp collecting community. He had a great sense of humour and was compassionate and caring. Rick was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jessie, and father, Tony. Visitation will be held at the Millbrook Christian Assembley, 71 King Street West, Millbrook on Tuesday, July 7th from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough. Please note masks are mandatory. The number of visitors allowed into the MCA will be restricted in accordance to the safe social distancing guidelines set out by the Province of Ontario. There will be no gathering in the parking lot or church grounds.