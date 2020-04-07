|
|
It is with great sorrow the family of Richard (Dick) Johnston born January 12, 1933 announces his passing on April 4, 2020 at PRHC. Predeceased by his wife Shirley Ann Schmelzle, son Randal (Randy), brothers Al and James. Sisters Edwina, Jacqueline and Mary Jane. Survived by sisters, Margaret, Patricia, Geraldine, Orthea, Andrea and Cathy. Father to Richard (Katherine). Grandfather to Dayne, Andrew, Tara Lynn, Noelle (Joe). Great-grandfather to Sophia. He will be missed by family and friends. Private burial at Rosemount Gardens for immediate family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020