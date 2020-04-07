Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard (Dick) JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard (Dick) JOHNSTON Obituary
It is with great sorrow the family of Richard (Dick) Johnston born January 12, 1933 announces his passing on April 4, 2020 at PRHC. Predeceased by his wife Shirley Ann Schmelzle, son Randal (Randy), brothers Al and James. Sisters Edwina, Jacqueline and Mary Jane. Survived by sisters, Margaret, Patricia, Geraldine, Orthea, Andrea and Cathy. Father to Richard (Katherine). Grandfather to Dayne, Andrew, Tara Lynn, Noelle (Joe). Great-grandfather to Sophia. He will be missed by family and friends. Private burial at Rosemount Gardens for immediate family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -