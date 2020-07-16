It is with great sadness that on July 1, 2020 Richard (Rick) Marshall Lane passed away. He is now blessedly rejoined with his parents Marion and Percy Lane as well as his best friend Wilma Lane. Left to cherish his memories are his children Rebecca Haddow, Marsha Lane, Brandy Nichols (Jc), Richard Lane, along with his grandchildren Jeremy (Nichole), Chase, Gracie, Emma, Faith, Percais, Abby, Tyler and Paisley, and his Great grandson Isaiah. Dear brother of Sheila Davidson (John), the late Gary Lane (Linda), Debra Porter (Rod), Doug Lane, Sherri Daniel (Ken). Deeply missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and many great friends. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



