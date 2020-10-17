Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Hutchison). Dear brother of Mary Cairns (late Bill), June Baker and brother-in-law of Jeff Stock and predeceased by Glenn Shaw, Doreen Coulter (Lawrence), Phyllis Stock and Marjorie MacDonald (Thomas "Howard"). Lovingly remembered by Christine Dickie (Bob), Jennifer Cairns (Scot Hamilton), Adam Baker and many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Sydney and Jenny Reid (nee Nurse) and his nephew Jimmy Cairns. A special thank you to his friend and caretaker, Donna Langevin and his friends Randy St. Jean, Mike and Leslie Taylor, David and Cora Whittington and Toni and Larry Patrick. A Celebration of Alan's life will take place at a later date. In memory of Alan, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com