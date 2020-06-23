It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Andrew Davies, who passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 44. Husband of Mandy Haggith Davies and loving father of Addison and Alexis. Cherished son of MaryLynn Grout. He will forever be missed by his siblings Matthew Grout (Dawn), Katie Jackson (Jon) and Joshua Grout. Uncle of Olivia Grout, Julianna and Miles Jackson, Hayden Grout, Tyler Haggith and Declan Haggith. Predeceased by grandparents Gordon and Jean Whitney. The family will receive friends for Memorial Visitation at the TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please be advised that masks or face coverings are mandatory and social distancing protocols will be in place. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a moment to hug your kids, your mom or dad, your siblings, your friends or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. www.tollfh.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 23, 2020.