passed away peacefully at his home in his 86th year with his family by his side on April 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita Maynard (Vaillancourt). Loving father of Kelly and Al (Lori). Legend grandfather to Amber Maynard, Rob, Brandon, Brittany and Hanna Maynard-Spasov. Sister to Myrna Terry. Bob was a technician in the Sheridan Park Development and Test Lab, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. Prior to joining AECL, Bob had a 25-year career at A.V. Roe - working as a sheet metal mechanic on the Avro Arrow. Bob also worked on the Avrocar - a flying saucer developed for the US. In 1975 Bob was loaned to AECL to help build tooling for Douglas Point. He worked mainly on tooling for remote repair of reactor equipment. Bob's simple and practical solutions saved the day more than once. Bob retired at the age of 75.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020