BOYLE, Robert Bernard (Bob) (Retired Westclox Canada Employee) Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Boyle (nee Smith) d. February 14, 2017. Loving father of Arleigh Reichert (Jay), Jim (Cathy), and Jeff (Sarah). Dear grandfather of Beth (Jeremy) and Lindsay (Trystan); Lauren, Shealin and Caleigh; Dylan and Josh. Dear great grandfather of Finn, Cooper, Mia and Jackson, Bailie, Waylon, and Bronson. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John Boyle and Mary Lindsay, one sister Mary Draper (late Jack), and two brothers Francis (Frank) Boyle (late Mildred) and John Boyle. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral Mass at ST. ANNE'S CHURCH on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow in St. Anne's Parish Centre. Private family interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Bob, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 31, 2020